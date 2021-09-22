With iOS 15, you can locate your iPhone even when it is switched off

iOS 15 is here and if you haven't updated your iPhone to the latest operating system, you have too many solid reasons to do so. One of them is certainly is the improved traceability feature the new update brings along. iOS 15 has added many new features to the Find My app such as the live locations and the possibility to track an iPhone even after the phone is switched off, rest or has lost charge.

iPhones have always been the target of thieves. Over the years, there have been so many cases of iPhone theft. One of the reasons behind this is the resale value that the iPhone has. However, iOS 15 has addressed some common concerns of the people. Notably, an iPhone can be tracked as long as it is switched on using the Find My app. However, this was the scenario till Apple rolled out the iOS 15. Now iPhones can be tracked even if the thief switches off the phone, delete the data. Even if the device has a low battery, it can still be discovered if it is close to another Apple device.

A pop-up by Apple reads, "iPhone remains findable after power off. Find My helps you locate the iPhone when it is lost or stolen, even when it is in power reserve mode or when powered off. You can change this Find My Network functionality by going to Find My in Settings."

It is important for users to enable the Find My Network feature. The feature is switched on by default, but you can cross-check and turn it on if it is not. Apple says that your device can be located using the Find My network for up to 24 hours even after the device has been turned off.

"The Find My network and Activation Lock can locate your device even after it has been erased. To help ensure that nobody is tricked into purchasing your device, the Hello screen will clearly show that your device is locked, locatable and still yours," Apple said in its blog.

Users can also turn on the separation alert, which will help you find the iPhone within the home. if you leave a device, AirTag or compatible third-party item behind, your iPhone will alert you with notifications and Find My will give you directions to your item.