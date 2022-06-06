Woman trespassed SpaceX's Texas facility for meeting CEO Elon Musk: Report

A woman has been accused of trespassing SpaceX's Stargate facility in Texas because she wanted to speak to billionaire Elon Musk. As per a press release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, the trespasser was identified as a 20-year-old woman called Nivea Rose Parker from Pennsylvania.

This isn't the first time that someone has entered the company premises without consent. Back in May 2021, the police issued an arrest warrant for a YouTuber who entered the SpaceX facility and filmed himself walking around the launch site, near the Starship rocket.

A woman enters SpaceX facility without consent

As reported by Business Insider, SpaceX security staff told deputies that they spotted the woman when she was "roaming" around the fifth floor of the SpaceX building. As per the official press release, Parker told the security that she worked at SpaceX and wanted to speak to Musk.

Later in a preliminary investigation, deputies discovered that she wasn't a SpaceX employee. Surveillance cameras showed her entering the building at around 5:30 p.m, the press release noted.

The press release also noted that Parker was later found escaping detention but was caught on the property. She was then taken to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center and was pending arraignment.

As noted by the publication and also stated in the press release, Parker faced "a third-degree felony charge for assaulting a public servant during the arrest, as well as various Class A misdemeanors for criminal trespassing, evading arrest detention, and resisting arrest."

