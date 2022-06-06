WWDC 2022: iOS 16 announced alongside watchOS 9

Apple has announced iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 and a lot more at WWDC 2022. The company unveiled the new iOS 16 features, which will be released later this year. Several iPhone models, like the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, etc., will get the new iOS 16 update.

iOS 16

iOS 16 has received some new utility and privacy features. It allows users to personalise and customise the lock screen. Users can also add widgets to multiple lock screens and switch between them on the fly.

The updated lock screen also moves notifications to the bottom. Users can also hide notifications on the lock screen to have a clutter-free view. Apple has also introduced a new iOS 16 feature for lock screens called Live Activities, which will make it easier to keep track of live events, workouts, tracking your cab, etc.

Focus mode gets improved further to work in line with the new lock screen modes. Users can now set a particular Focus Mode for each of their customised lock screens. Focus Filters also allow users to filter out the content inside apps.

With iOS 16, users can edit or undo a sent message. Users can also mark a message as unread to reply later. In addition, SharePlay is coming to Messages, making it possible to enjoy synced content like movies or songs and share playback controls all while chatting in Messages.

The new iOS 16 update also introduces Medications in the Health app. It allows users to build and manage a medication list, create schedules and reminders, and track their medications, vitamins, or supplements. In addition, users can share their health data with loved ones, and create a PDF of available health records from connected health institutions, right from the Health app.

A new privacy feature called Safety Check makes its way to the iPhone with iOS 16. It will help users whose personal safety is at risk from domestic or intimate partner violence. The feature helps to quickly remove all access they have granted to others. The Safety Check feature includes an emergency reset that helps users easily sign out of iCloud on all their other devices and reset privacy permissions. It also limits messaging to just the device in their hand.

watchOS 9

watchOS 9 introduces new watch faces for the Apple Watch. There are four new faces- Lunar, Playtime, Metropolitan and Astronomy. watchOS 9 introduces enhanced and modernised complications on some of the most classic watch faces, such as Utility, Simple, and Activity Analog, along with background colour editing for Modular, Modular Compact, and X-Large for additional personalisation.

The workout app has also received an update. It introduces Custom Workouts, which can be used to create a structured workout that can include work and rest intervals. The update also brings new alerts, including pace, power, heart rate etc., which can be added to guide users throughout the workout.

With watchOS 9, Apple has also worked on improving the tracking of sleep insights for users. Sleep tracking in watchOS 9 provides more insights into sleep stages. It uses signals from the accelerometer and heart rate sensor in the Apple Watch to detect when users are in REM, Core, or Deep sleep.

Users will see sleep stage data on their Apple Watch in the Sleep app. More detailed information, like time asleep, heart rate and respiratory rate, in sleep comparison charts, etc., can be viewed in the Health app on iPhone.