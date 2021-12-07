Xiaomi 12 Pro may come with 120W fast charging support, hints 3C certification website

The Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone has passed through the 3C and TENAA certification websites, divulging some key details before launch. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up for an imminent launch of its Xiaomi 12 series smartphones.

The Xiaomi 12 series is expected to be launched on December 28. The lineup is going to feature a significant number of devices, so the brand will most likely spread the launches across the upcoming months.

As per rumours, the Xiaomi 12 series is expected to include six smartphones in the lineup; Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom.

The TENAA certification confirms that Xiaomi has tested it with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Reports suggest that Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have model numbers 2201123C and 2201122C, respectively. It was noted that Xiaomi 12 Pro will come with 120W fast charge technology.

So far, we know that the Xiaomi 12 will come with a large 6.7-inch screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The difference between the regular and non-Pro will be the camera system. There will be more cameras on the Pro and it will also include a 5x optical zoom support.

The display of the device is rumours to be rounded around the edges. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the device is likely to come with a 50MP main camera. The smartphone will probably run Android 12 OS out of the box with MIUI 13 on top.

A long-running rumor suggested that a future Xiaomi phone could sport a 200 megapixel sensor from Samsung. Samsung's new Isocell HP1 sensor offers new pixel-binning tech that can shoot 50 megapixel or 12.5 megapixel shots depending on requirement or mode. However, a more recent update suggests that Motorola is more likely to use this sensor before Xiaomi.

Lastly, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is said to boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.