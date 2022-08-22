Xiaomi 12S Ultra showcased in India, will it go on sale?

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has finally been showcased in India. The flagship device has an excellent set of cameras with Leica branding and it is capable of offering an overall good performance thanks to Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was announced in China last month and the company was expected to bring it to India as well, considering the Mi 11 Ultra made its way to the country.

Xiaomi has now showcased the 12S Ultra in India, but it has no plans to sell it in the country, which is also the case for global markets. The company has already made it clear that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will remain exclusive to China. This could be disappointing for many fans, considering this one has the best-in-class cameras and one can get DSLR-like shots with Xiaomi 12S Ultra. You can check out some of the camera samples here.

The company did drop a hint that the next generation of flagship smartphone from Xiaomi could have the same Leica branding, which basically means that people will be able to use a similar type of stunning camera setup on the upcoming version too.

"Xiaomi will offer Xiaomi 12S series exclusively in Mainland China. Our strategic partnership in imaging technology will have a long-term impact beyond the scope of this series, into Xiaomi international markets," a company's spokesperson told India Today.

The brand will likely offer Leica-branded cameras with a premium smartphone, and the rumor mill claims that Xiaomi 13 is already in the works. A well-known Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, claims that this high-end device could arrive in November this year. The launch will be in China and you can expect the Xiaomi 13 series to make its debut in global markets in 2023, which is generally the case.

But, there is still no official confirmation on the existence of the Xiaomi 13 series or about its launch date. So, users are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt. The upcoming Xiaomi phone is said to pack Qualcomm's yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The launch of the Xiaomi 13 will reportedly take place just before the usual December cycle and days after the Qualcomm summit, where it is expected to announce its new flagship chipset.

