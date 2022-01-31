Xiaomi expected to launch Redmi K50 Super Cup Exclusive Edition with 512GB storage soon

Xiaomi is set to introduce the Redmi K50 line-up in China soon. The smartphone maker has already shared a teaser suggesting the arrival of the Redmi K50 series in its home country. The series was initially expected to have four models in the lineup - Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+, and K50 Gaming Edition. Now, it is believed that the smartphone maker might be working on a fifth phone which will be called Redmi K50 Super Cup Exclusive Edition smartphone.

There is very little information available about the fifth Redmi K50 series phone. One leak suggests that the Redmi K50 Super Cup Exclusive Edition may come with 512GB of internal storage. The phone may share some of its features with other Redmi K50 devices.

The top-end phone in the line-up is confirmed to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which should power most flagship phones of 2022. Xiaomi has already launched the Xiaomi 12 series with the chipset in China.

Redmi K50 Super Cup Exclusive Edition should also be equipped with Dual VC chambers to keep the temperature in check and will also have support for 120W fast charging technology. The Gaming Edition model is said to be equipped with JBL dual speakers and an ultrawide-band x-axis motor.

The phone is likely to have a 6.67-inch OLED 2k display which will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery. The camera system should have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. On the front side, the device will feature a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

All the smartphones will come running the Android 12-based MIUI 13 operating system. It will be interesting to see how many of these phones are eventually launched in India.