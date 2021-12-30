Xiaomi is working on a Galaxy Z Flip rival with a clamshell design

Xiaomi launched its first foldable smartphone earlier this year. The Mi Mix Fold was a China exclusive phone and the smartphone maker is believed to be working on more such devices - some of which hopefully make it to other markets, including India. The Mi Mix Fold 2 has already started appearing in leaks, and it might be launched some time next year. But, that's not where Xiaomi will stop.

The Chinese smartphone maker is also working on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip rival with a clamshell design. This can actually be company's second foldable smartphone. The company patented a device at CNIPA (Chinese National Intellectual Property Association) with a design similar to a certain Samsung phone.

The device patented by Samsung has two cameras and a tiny horizontal display on the cover. It has the same flip form factor as both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola's new Moto Razr.

Xiaomi's flip phone has other similarities to the Samsung device too. It is likely to have a pill-shaped punch hole on the inside for dual front-facing cameras. The bottom is occupied by the SIM slot, a USB-C, and a speaker grill, while the power key and volume rocker are on the right-hand side. The overall size of the phone still seems quite compact.

Needless to say that the flip phone segment needs more competition to make the devices more accessible to customers. Samsung priced this year's Galaxy Z Flip 3 quite aggressively in India but, it still costs more than flagship Android smartphones like OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+.

Xiaomi is known to be a disruptor and hopefully, will further democratise the flip phones. However, it will be interesting to see when it launches the first one though. And, even if it does, whether Xiaomi brings the phone to India or not.