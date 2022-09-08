Xiaomi launches a new smart clothes dryer that can fold and hide in the ceiling

Xiaomi has launched a clothes-drying machine called the Smart Clothes Dryer Pro with the aim of making life simpler and easier. The machine has been launched under the MIJIA brand. It is an upgraded version of MIJIA Smart Clothes Dryer and MIJIA Clothes Dryer, which were introduced some time ago. The new clothes dryer comes with a load-carrying capacity of 35kg. It will be available through a crowdfunding campaign.

The new smart clothes dryer machine comes with an ultra-thin design and supports an embedded hidden installation. When not in use, the device can be fully hidden in the ceiling after folding it. It comes with a 9.8cm thick clothes drying pole and there's also a curved LED light board that can be connected to the MIJIA app to adjust brightness.

Now, the Smart Clothes Dryer Pro is also equipped with 16 clips, drying rods, 4 horizontal rods, and 42 hanging holes. The length of the rods can also be adjusted telescopically.

The company says that the machine can be controlled through multiple platforms including -- Xiao AI Voice, the MIJIA App, a remote control, and the home screen. The official video shows the new Smart Clothes Dryer with built-in protection mechanisms for enhanced safety and to keep it out of the reach of children.

Xiaomi also claims that the machine is perfect for small flats. The dryer can be installed on different roofs, be it in the balcony, living room, or bedroom. It can also be set up in roofs made up of wood, concrete, gypsum, and suspended ceiling. Now, that's interesting, isn't it?

The MIJIA Smart Clothes Dryer Pro's crowdsourcing campaign officially started with a price of 1,199 yuan, which is roughly around Rs 14,000. Currently, there are no reports on whether we will be able to see the machine launch in India anytime soon. The company already offers a range of smart home appliances in the country, the latest one being the Xiaomi Air fryer.