Xiaomi launches ShareSave, a cross-border e-commerce platform

Xiaomi is aggressively expanding its footprint in the Indian market, yet not all ecosystem products are available in the country. The company has announced a new cross-border e-commerce platform - ShareSave - a so-called convenient and cost-effective way to purchase ecosystem products outside China. Being a global initiative, ShareSave has been launched in India first and will be expanded to other markets in the future. The application is already available for download from the Google Play Store.

ShareSave lists many products that were previously not available outside Chinese mainland through Xiaomi's official sales channels. Products purchased from ShareSave will be entitled to full local support, such as after-sales services and delivery right to the doorstep. Some of the products listed on this platform include Z Mi x Wiha Precision Screwdriver, Yeelight LED Light Bulb (Color), Soocas Sonic Electric Toothbrush X1 Lite, SWDK Wireless Handheld Dust Mite Vacuum Cleaner. Although the prices are mentioned in USD, there is an option to view it in Indian currency, which is subject to change without prior notice due to currency fluctuations. The prices mentioned on the ShareSave also include taxes and most of the products will be delivered within five to ten days.

As per Xiaomi's official blog post, 'using social e-commerce as its core model, ShareSave is a platform where users take the lead every step of the way for a #SharetoSave purchasing experience. As a global initiative, ShareSave is available in India now, with plans to expand to other markets in the future. It also serves as a testing ground for key markets, allowing Xiaomi to learn more about the local demand for various types of product."

ShareSave features three kinds of purchase modes for users to access shopping discounts in social and interactive ways. The first being 'pair-up', where users can purchase a product with a friend to get an exclusive discount for both. Second, being 'Drop' where users can get up to 100 per cent price drop when enough family and friends join the drop group. Third being 'Kickstart', where users can contribute $0.2 to back their favourite products and get up to 10 times the reward, which is $2.

Other than smartphones, the company is selling TVs, soundbar, Bluetooth speaker, router, air purifier, security camera, fitness band along with some other lifestyle products in India. Over the years, Xiaomi has incubated and partnered with more than 100 IoT and lifestyle companies to expand its ecosystem portfolio. The company claims to have over 132 million connected devices (excluding smartphones and laptops).

