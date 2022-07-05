Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro with always-on display, GPS support launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro is here. The smartphone maker has launched a premium version of the Mi Band 7, which has been termed the Mi Band 7 Pro. The Mi Band 7 Pro comes with a bigger screen and looks more like a smartwatch. The watch features a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED display along with 326ppi pixel density. The Mi Band 7 Pro includes features that the Mi Band 7 lacked such as the GPS support, which will provide location based tracking without relying on the smartphone.

The Mi Band 7 Pro is the upgraded version of the Mi Band 7, which was launched in May. The Mi Band 7 Pro has been launched in China but may also arrive in India.

The fitness tracker comes with a host of features including a bigger screen than its predecessor, over 100 sports modes, a 180mAh battery with 15 hours of usage. However, the rumoured Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is expected to bring the in-built GPS feature that the Mi Band 7 missed.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 was recently launched in China. The fitness band arrived in two variants, including the NFC variant as well as the non-NFC variant. The Mi Band 7 NFC variant comes at a price tag of 299 Yuan (Rs 3500 roughly), whereas the non-NFC Band 7 has been launched at 249 Yuan (Rs 2900 roughly). The smart band will be available for pre-order in China and will go on its first sale on May 31.

Xiaomi Band 7 features a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels. The fitness band has a pixel density of 326PPI and 500nits of peak brightness. The display also has an always-on feature.

The band is equipped with the Xiao AI assistant and features 120 sports modes, which also includes four professional modes. The Mi Band also comes with a dozen health features, including all-day blood oxygen monitoring, a heart rate tracker, and sleep tracker with REM, stress monitoring, female health tracking, and PAI and more