Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 tipped to have completely invisible under display camera and rear display

If all reports come true and things go as planned, Xiaomi may have a very impressive portfolio of premium smartphones over the next few months. The smartphone maker is already working on a flagship Mi 12 which is tipped to launch before the end of this year. Now, we are hearing that it will also be launching a phone which will come with an under display cameras (or as some call them, under panel cameras, UPC). The smartphone maker has been working on this tech for a few years but yet to commercially launch a phone like this.

There were reports suggesting that the Mi 10 Ultra could be the first phone to feature this tech but that didn't happen. Even on the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi used a secondary display on the rear panel but, didn't use the under display camera again. However, the Mi Mix 4 is getting ready for launch and it will feature a truly hidden under display camera, according to tipster Ice Universe.

This means that the front camera on the upcoming Xiaomi phone will be truly hidden when it is not in use. Interestingly though, it will limit the screen resolution to 1080p+. This means that you may not get a QHD+ panel on Mi Mix 4. The panle will be supplied by Huaxing Optoelectronics.

The smartphone is also tipped to use a more standard dual-curve display to save on costs. It is already rumored to be pricier than the Mi 11 Ultra. This means that the Mi Mix 4 may cost around CNY 6,000, if not more. However, even the Mi 11 Ultra was launched for a higher price in the European market.

The Mi Mix 4 is also tipped to feature a secondary display at the back. This could be similar to what we had seen on the Mi 11 Ultra. Xiaomi may unveil the Mi Mix 4 alongside MIUI 13 in August. The phone is expected to support UWB, feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W wired and 80W wireless charging.

Xiaomi is also tipped to be working on a flagship smartphone which is likely to be powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC and is expected to feature a 200-megapixel main camera sensor.