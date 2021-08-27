Xiaomi Mi TV 5X launched: Key specifications, features, and India price

Mi TV 5X was introduced alongside multiple other products during the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event on Thursday. This new smart TV is offered in three different sizes - 43-inches, 50-inches, and 55-inches. It gets a 4K HDR display with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. Interestingly, the TV brings Dolby Vision support which is quite rare in this segment. The display on Mi TV 5X is accompanied by 30W/40W Dolby Atmos powered speakers.

Furthermore, the TV is powered by a Quad-core A55 CPU with Mali G52 MP2 GPU. The chipset is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. It also comes with plenty of port options, including HDMI, USB, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack and more. Mi TV 5X runs PatchWall UI over Android TV 10. Xiaomi has priced the 43-inch variant at Rs 31,999, whereas the 50-inch and 55-inch variants go for Rs 41,999 and Rs 47,999, respectively. While that was a brief introduction of Xiaomi's new Mi TV 5X, we have more details to share, so let's get started.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5X: Key specifications and features

--Xiaomi Mi TV 5X takes over Mi TV 4X, its predecessor from last year. It is offered in three different sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. This new TV looks almost similar to Mi TV 4X. However, the bezels are way thinner on Mi TV 5X, making them barely noticeable. Xiaomi says the smart TV has a screen to body ratio of 96.6 per cent.

--The Xiaomi Mi TV 5X sports a 4K panel with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. It is Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ certified. Additionally, the TV features Vivid Picture Engine 2 for better saturation levels and sharper details. There's also a Reality Flow MEMC engine for smoother visuals.

Mi TV 5X gets DTS powered speaker

--Moving forward, the 43-inch model of Mi TV 5X gets 30W stereo speakers. Whereas the other two 50-inch and 55-inch models ship with 40W speakers. The speaker setup on this TV is Dolby Atmos certified. Moreover, Mi TV 5X has far-field mics with hands-free Google Assistant support.

--The Smart TV runs Patch Wall UI over Android TV 10. Port and Connectivity options on this TV include three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, an ethernet port, optical and AV input, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Along with that, it gets eARC, Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual-band WiFi.

--As far as the hardware is concerned, the Mi TV 5X is powered by a Quad-core A55 CPU with Mali G52 MP2 GPU. It is further paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. Xiaomi has partnered with IMDB to show content from thirty streaming services. Besides this, PatchWall 4 has over 75 free live channels, kids mode and a Safe Search feature.

Xiaomi MI TV 5X India Price

The 43 inch variant of Mi TV 5X is priced at Rs 31,999, whereas the 50-inch and 55-inch variants go for Rs 41,999 and Rs 47,999, respectively. Starting September 7, Mi TV 5X will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and Croma.