Cabinet clears Rs 10,783 crore railway projects: 656-km network expansion across 5 states; check full details

Three railway projects approved

The first project is the Kharagpur-Jharsuguda (Bagdehi) 4th Line, which will strengthen rail capacity across the eastern and central parts of the network.

The second is the Katni-Pendra Road 4th Line, while the third is the Bilaspur (Uslapur)-Pendra Road 3rd Line.

Together, the three projects will cover 14 districts and add approximately 656 km of railway network. According to the government, the enhanced connectivity will benefit around 4,790 villages with a combined population of about 56 lakh.

The projects have been planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on integrated planning, multimodal connectivity and improving logistics efficiency.

Railway projects approved by Cabinet