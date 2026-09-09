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Cabinet clears Rs 10,783 crore railway projects: 656-km network expansion across 5 states; check full details

Cabinet clears Rs 10,783 crore railway projects: 656-km network expansion across 5 states; check full details

The Cabinet has approved three railway multitracking projects worth Rs 10,783 crore, adding around 656 km to the Indian Railways network across five states. The projects are expected to ease congestion, boost freight movement and improve connectivity to nearly 4,790 villages.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 4:34 PM IST
Cabinet clears Rs 10,783 crore railway projects: 656-km network expansion across 5 states; check full detailsThe first project is the Kharagpur-Jharsuguda (Bagdehi) 4th Line, which will strengthen rail capacity across the eastern and central parts of the network.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved three railway multitracking projects worth Rs 10,783 crore, which will add about 656 km to the Indian Railways network across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The projects are targeted for completion by 2029-30.

The projects are expected to increase line capacity, ease congestion and improve operational efficiency and service reliability on key railway routes. They will also strengthen connectivity for the movement of passengers, goods and services across the five states.

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Three railway projects approved

The first project is the Kharagpur-Jharsuguda (Bagdehi) 4th Line, which will strengthen rail capacity across the eastern and central parts of the network.

The second is the Katni-Pendra Road 4th Line, while the third is the Bilaspur (Uslapur)-Pendra Road 3rd Line.

Together, the three projects will cover 14 districts and add approximately 656 km of railway network. According to the government, the enhanced connectivity will benefit around 4,790 villages with a combined population of about 56 lakh.

The projects have been planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on integrated planning, multimodal connectivity and improving logistics efficiency.

Railway projects approved by Cabinet

Project Track expansion Key details
Kharagpur–Jharsuguda (Bagdehi) 4th Line Enhances capacity on a key eastern rail corridor
Katni–Pendra Road 4th Line Adds capacity on an important central Indian route
Bilaspur (Uslapur)–Pendra Road 3rd Line Strengthens connectivity and eases congestion
Total ~656 km Covers 14 districts across 5 states
Total investment Rs 10,783 crore Completion planned by 2029-30
Villages covered ~4,790 Population of around 56 lakh
Additional freight capacity 27 MTPA Supports movement of coal, cement, iron and steel
Estimated oil import reduction ~12 crore litres Through greater rail-based transportation
Estimated CO₂ reduction ~62 crore kg Equivalent to plantation of about 2.48 crore trees

States covered: West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

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Freight movement to get a major boost

The railway capacity expansion is also expected to support freight transportation, particularly of key commodities such as coal, cement, iron and steel.

The government estimates that the capacity augmentation will facilitate an additional 27 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of freight traffic. The additional lines are expected to help streamline train operations and reduce congestion on routes carrying both freight and passenger traffic.

Tourism and regional connectivity

The projects are also expected to improve rail access to several tourist and religious destinations. These include Taratarini Temple, Shri Khetra Jagannath Temple near Jharsuguda, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Amarkantak Temple, Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, Khutaghat Dam, Malhar Archaeological Site and Ratanpur Mahamaya Temple, among others.

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The government said improved connectivity could support economic activity and create employment and self-employment opportunities in the regions covered by the projects.

Environmental and logistics benefits

The government has also highlighted the environmental benefits of shifting more freight to rail. It estimates the projects could help reduce oil imports by around 12 crore litres and lower carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 62 crore kg.

The reduction in emissions is equivalent, according to the government, to the plantation of about 2.48 crore trees.

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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 4:29 PM IST
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