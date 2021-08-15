Xiaomi reveals Redmi 10 accidentally ahead of launch, set to pack MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Xiaomi, the popular Chinese tech giant has officially confirmed the launch of the upcoming budget smartphone by its sub-brand, Redmi 10. The company has revealed some of the key specifications of the Redmi 10 but has yet to confirm a launch date.

In August last year, Redmi launched the Redmi 9. The smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G35 became quite popular in the budget segment. Redmi has now introduced its improved successor the Redmi 10.

First reported by XDA Developers, the Redmi 10 will sport a 6.5-inch LCD display with an FHD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a punch hole in the centre for an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It will have a 90 Hz variable refresh rate. It draws power from a large 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The device will run Android 11-based MIUI 12, and have three variants: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB onboard storage. The rear panel of Redmi 10 will sport a quad-camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, 8 megapixels ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth units. The device also packs a suite of stylish filters to add flair for your shots, as well as panorama selfies.

The Redmi 10 will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and will measure 162 x 75.3 x 8.95mm and weighs about 181 grams. As for the connectivity, you get dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port It will be available in three colour variants; Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue.

Xiaomi has moved the fingerprint scanner from the back to the side where it doubles as the power button. There will be support for a MicroSD card slot, it will feature dual stereo speakers. Redmi 10 features a Reading Mode 3.0 that does not strain your eyes as you flip through content on your smartphone.

According to data published by Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi has become the world's top smartphone manufacturer, the brand is also hugely popular in India due to its advanced specifications offered at an affordable price.

Xiaomi's growth worldwide soared during the second quarter of 2021, and it shipped 53 million units up from 26 million during the same quarter last year. Xiaomi has thus managed to muscle past Samsung to become the largest smartphone vendor globally. Xiaomi, Samsung, and Apple have a market share of 17.1 to 15.7 and 14.3 percent respectively in the global smartphone market.