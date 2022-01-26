You can now get 5 months of free Apple Music subscription via Shazam, here is how

Apple Music is running a promotional offer that gives everyone a chance to get 5 months of free subscription to the music service. Interestingly, this offer is being run through the popular service Shazam and holds good for both iPhone owners as well as those using Android smartphones.

For those unaware, Apple Music is Apple's much-loved music streaming service that also offers certain exclusive features such as Lossless audio and Spatial Audio. The music app has subscription plans in India starting from Rs 99. However, newcomers can first avail of a 3-month free subscription to the service to get the hang of it.

Extending this period, Apple is now offering a five-month-long free trial to new Apple Music users. As spotted by 91Mobiles, the new promotion is being made through Apple-owned music recognition service named Shazam. A quick visit to the Shazam website shows the promotional offer sprawled right across the website.

How to get Apple Music five-month subscription for free

There is not much to do to avail the offer. In fact, the straight-up promotional banner you see on the website simply brings up a QR code when clicked on. Users interested in availing 5 months of the Apple Music subscription have to scan this QR code on their phone to bring up the required website.

The QR code will bring the users to the webpage where they can redeem their 5-month long Apple Music subscription offer. Once on it, simply click Redeem to avail the offer.

The service will then ask you for authentication and following that, users will have to log in to their Apple IDs. This will help Apple analyse if the user has already availed the three months of Apple Music subscription for free or not. Those who have, will have only two more months of the music streaming service added to their accounts for free. Those who never started with their Apple Music subscription will be able to get full five months of subscription for absolutely free.

As mentioned above, the offer stands for both iPhone and Android users. Apple Music app can be downloaded on any of the platforms and used for music streaming. The one thing absolutely necessary for it, however, is an Apple ID, which will also be required when redeeming the offer.

It is quite an attractive deal being offered by Apple, majorly to spearhead its music streaming service ahead of competitions like Spotify, YouTube Music and others. With some of its features promising a unique experience, this might just be the right time for new users to try out Apple Music.