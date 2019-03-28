YouTube Music can now be used as media player for locally stored audio files on phone

Google recently launched YouTube Music in India along with YouTube Premium. The Mountain View based tech giant is looking to eventually replace the Google Play Music with the YouTube Music app. Taking the first step towards its objective, Google has now allowed users to play locally stored audio files via file managers. The new ability was delivered to the app via the 3.07.52 update. Post the update, users will be able to play an audio file by picking YouTube Music as an app to open the files from the file managers.

The ability to play local music files directly would still be available via the Google Play Music app. YouTube Music can play files with all the popular extensions including MP3, Ogg, FLAC, and WAV. YouTube Music also picks up and plays locally stored audio files that were previously played using Google Play Music app. This feature was spotted in version 3.03, by 9to5Google, apart from Android Auto integration. However, it wasn't working for everyone, which means YouTube may have refined it in the most recent updates.

Follow the steps mentioned below to play locally stored music files using YouTube Music app.

Select an audio file using an external file manager

Tap 'Open with' prompt and pick 'YouTube Music' from the list

You will be presented with a music player having YouTube Music branding

Grant access to the YouTube Music app to access locally stored files

YouTube Music is the re-imagined, made-for-music app and web player with thousands of songs, albums and playlists. It also offers a vast catalogue of remixes, live performances, covers and music videos.

The ad-supported version of YouTube Music will be available for free, whereas the YouTube Music Premium is priced at Rs 99 per month free. For existing Google Play Music subscribers, YouTube Music Premium membership comes as part of the existing subscription each month. The members will be able to access all their purchased music, uploads and playlists in Google Play Music.

In India, YouTube Music is competing against Amazon Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Spotify. The app is available for download from Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

