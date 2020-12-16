Tech in 2020: Here are the 5 phones we absolutely loved

Highlights Several less-talked smartphones made their mark in 2020.

They were unique for different reasons.

Its the underdogs that make the game beautiful.

I am sure you must have read multiple best or top smartphones of 2020 lists by now. Most of them must have been mentioned the usual table toppers like the Samsung Note smartphones, Apple iPhone 12 Pro models or the OnePlus 8 series. Let's just say all of them are bang on. You anyway know that these smartphones are likely to disappoint. But, what's the fun with that? It's the underdogs that make the game beautiful.

This year also we had so many less-talked about smartphones in India that might not make it to the best smartphone lists but were brilliant in their own way. They surprised, seduced and separated themselves from others with one feature or more. Here is a list of five such smartphones we absolutely loved in 2020:

Google Pixel 4a

Probably, the biggest surprise package of 2020. And, there is a backstory to this. Google did not launch the Pixel 4 in India and announced that the Pixel 4a will also arrive few months later than the global markets. The specs also looked sub-standard on paper. This left smartphone enthusiasts frustrated along with us.

Things changed once we got our hands on the phone. The Pixel 4a was different from every smartphone that launched in 2020, both with its old school form factor and focus on optimisation and not just numbers. An extremely lightweight smartphone, the Pixel 4a was very comfortable to use and clicked some stunning images using wait-for-it just one camera.

The other specs include: Snapdragon 730G processor, 5.81-inch OLED panel and a 3,140 mAh battery which supports Google's propriety fast charging.

What we loved: Compact form factor and extra-ordinary camera performance.

Apple iPhone 12

Some may look at it as the usual suspect. But, it wasn't. This year conversations kept fluctuating between the 'Mini' and 'Pro' models launched by Apple, allowing the iPhone 12 to slip under the radar. It became the favourite because of the excellent value on offer and that's exactly what made us choose the iPhone 12.

It comes with excellent cameras, a clean iOS experience, compact form factor and good display. The 6.1-inch display finds a better balance between screen area and body size than the iPhone 12 Mini which is more a niche. The pricing makes the iPhone 12 more accessible than either of the Pro models even though it comes with the same processor.

What we loved: The attached value.

Vivo V20 Pro

Let me just put it out there if all the smartphones had to contest a beauty pageant, the Vivo V20 Pro would win it hands down. It was by far the most gorgeous smartphones to have launched in 2020. While all brands keep experimenting with the design, adding new elements, no one came close to making a phone this beautiful in the last 12 months. Both the Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour variants are equally good looking and the phone is just 7.39mm thick which makes it one of the slimmest smartphones of the year.

For those interested, the V20 Pro is not just about looks. It has something offer in other departments as well. The cameras can compete with any other phone in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. They manage good shots in both day and night. Apart from this, you get Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, a 4000 mAh battery and a Super AMOLED Display.

What we loved:The Stunning Design

Asus ROG Phone 3

How many gaming specific smartphones were launched in India in 2020? One. That's right. The Asus ROG Phone 3 was the only smartphone that entirely targeted the gamers and pushed the benchmark for others. Yes, there were few others like iQoo 3 and Mi 10T Pro that gaming-specific features like shoulder controls and AdaptiveSync Display, respectively, but that was it.

The ROG Phone 3, on the other hand, had all bases covered. It draws power from the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, features a great AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, enhanced cooling, improved AirTrigger and latest RAM and storage technologies.

What we loved:The Powerful Performance and Gaming-Centric Approach.

OnePlus Nord

Expectations can often go against you. The OnePlus Nord didn't let that happen. It was the most hyped smartphone of 2020 and delivered what was expected of it. Priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, the smartphone brought 5G tech to the mid-range segment and offered a lot of flagship-level features including the 90Hz display.

It comes with a good display, offers decent battery, the same OnePlus software experience and great value for money.

What we loved:The all-round factor.