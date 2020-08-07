TikTok might return to India if Microsoft buys global business of video sharing app

Highlights Microsoft is eyeing to take over the entire global operations of TikTok including India.

Microsoft had earlier expressed the desire to purchase the TikTok business in the US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

The deal is in its early stages and both the parties are yet to react to the piece of news.

Microsoft in a statement had announced that they are in talks with Bytedance and US government to acquire the US operations of TikTok. However, now Microsoft is eyeing to take over the entire global operations of TikTok including India, as per a Financial Times report. Microsoft had earlier expressed the desire to purchase the TikTok business in the US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

As per a Financial Times, Microsoft had expressed its desire to take over the global operations of TikTok including India, where the app was banned a month ago. Although the FT report calls the talk "preliminary", a report in Business Insider has completely falsified the news. Microsoft is yet to issue an official statement about its plans to acquire the global business of the ByteDance-owned short video platform.

Talking about acquiring global operations, even if Microsoft buys the entire business of TikTok, it would not include China. For the record, TikTok doesn't operate in China, it operates as Douyin, a Chinese version of the Bytedance app. The deal is in its early stages and both the parties are yet to react to the piece of news.

If Microsoft enters into a deal with Bytedance where it takes over the global operations of the short video sharing platform, over 600 million TikTok users in India would get a chance to rejoice again. TikTok had one of the biggest markets in India but despite having such a humungous user base, it was banned by the Indian government along with 58 other Chinese apps due to national security reasons. The move however was not unprecedented as the anti-China sentiments were on a rise in India ever since the two countries clashed at the Galwan valley.

However, if Microsoft frees TikTok from its Chinese ownership, it could restore its operations in India. After WhatsApp, TikTok was the most downloaded apps in India, and restarting the business in the country, would be highly beneficial for Microsoft too if it takes over the India operations. The report also stated that Microsoft also has plans to add a one-year timeline to distance TikTok from Bytedance and take care of security concerns raised by the US government.

As per latest developments, US President Donald Trump, who had announced that it would ban TikTok in the country has now signed an executive order banning all transactions with TikTok and WeChat. He had said that if TikTok is not sold to an American country within 45 days, it will "close down" TikTok in America. Trump has given a deadline of September 15 to the company to sell its business to an American company if they want to retain its presence in the country.