After school kids, CRPF jawans are ordered to stay away from PUBG

In the real world, our jawans and security forces are good at attacking and killing the enemy to safeguard our territory. However, the same isn't true in the mobile gaming world, especially PUBG! In a strange development, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has ordered commanding officers to enforce a PUBG Mobile ban on their recruits. The reason for the ban - the game affects jawan's operational capabilities!

The officer told News18 that the game has led to sleep deprivation and several younger jawans have stopped socialising with their fellow jawans. "It's getting these men addicted to it and getting them engaged to a great extent which is affecting their ops performance, aggressive and attitudinal issues," the officer added.

A senior CRPF officer told the website that the game was banned by the order issued by the CRPF's Bihar unit on May 6.

"All deputy inspectors-general (DIGs) to ensure and instruct all unit/company personnel under your command to get it deleted/deactivated such apps from their mobile phones," the circular, sent to all CRPF formations and the force's anti-insurgency CoBRA unit, added.

But it's easy to ignore and not follow the order. The game has not been banned by Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Anybody can download the game anytime and play. Also, the bans have generally failed to dissuade people from playing the game. We saw that in Rajkot and later in Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath where the district authorities had banned the game. Therefore, to ensure that jawans do not disregard the order, the company commanders have been asked to make certain that PUBG Mobile app is deleted in all phones. The jawans have also been informed that random check of phones will also be done.

Earlier, Gujarat government had banned the popular mobile game from primary schools. Some academic institutions had claimed direct correlation between the violent game, like PUBG, and the mental health of kids.

