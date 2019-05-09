PUBG Mobile: Now play the battle royale game wearing Baahubali outfit

PUBG Mobile has put India on the gaming map. The country never really had a gaming industry but with cheap 4G rates, mobile gaming has blossomed like never before. Recently, PUBG flirted with several controversies in India but the fact remains that it is still the most loved game, especially among the youth. To leave all the controversies behind and woo the lost gamers, PUBG is again introducing Indian elements into the game.

PUBG Mobile has now introduced a new outfit for Indian gamers inspired from the movie Baahubali, the much loved Indian blockbuster. The outfit is called 'The Great Indian Warrior Outfit' and has two parts - the armoured outfit and the headgear. Gamers can pick the Baahubali inspired outfit from the shop section of the game. The head gear will cost users 360 UC (Unknown Cash) and 900 UC for the other things like chest armour, wrist and arm protection, and the bottom wear. The headgear price, however, is expected to go up after the limited period offer expires.

The Baahubali-inspired set appears when the game is launched and is the part of the in-game advertising. Initially, the players can get a discount of 25% on the complete warrior ensemble which costs 1,260 UC. The offer is valid till May 15.

The Baahubali-inspired costumes, however, are not being created in collaboration with the makers of the movie unlike the Resident Evil inspired content that PUBG Mobile had introduced earlier.

PUBG has targeted Indian audiences before and this isn't the first time Tencent Games has introduced the India inspired outfits in the game. Last year, PUBG Mobile had introduced traditional kurta and pajama to celebrate Diwali. The game makers had also launched the cricket jerseys and outfits during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Edited By: Udit Verma

