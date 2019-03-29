Apple releases iOS 12.3 public beta 1 with new TV app

Apple has released the first beta of the iOS 12.3 update containing a new TV app to the group of beta testers. Apple had only recently released the final build of iOS 12.2, an update that brought Apple News+ and new Animoji. Before releasing the iOS 12.3 beta update to the testers, Apple had seeded the beta to the developers. The beta testers who are part of the Apple's testing program will receive the iOS 12.3 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on to their iOS device. People who want to install the new beta version of the iOS can do so by signing up for the Apple's beta program.

The first beta of the iOS 12.3 gives a sneek-peek at what lies in store for the users after Apple unveiled whole host of services at its event on March 25. Updating from an older iOS version will reveal a redesigned TV app that offers several shows in an easy-to-access spot. There is a content recommendation section in the TV app which will suggest new shows and movies based on your past watched history. The app uses an advanced machine learning to understand what a user likes to watch from the existing subscription.

iOS 12.3 also brings the new feature called Channels where you can pay and watch subscription services without leaving the app. Apple is currently offering Showtime, HBO, Starz, Epix, and more as free trial during the initial beta period.

"Our vision for Apple TV app is to bring together your favourite shows, movies, sports, and news, and make them available on all of your devices. So you can spend less time looking for something to watch and more time enjoying it", Tim Cook, CEO of Apple had said during the launch event.

Beginning in May, customers will be able to subscribe to Apple TV channels a la carte and watch them in the Apple TV app, with no requirement of additional apps, accounts or passwords. In addition, Apple has also announced Apple TV+, a platform for creative storytellers featuring exclusive original shows, movies and documentaries. The Apple TV app will also be available on Samsung smart TVs beginning this spring and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future.

Also Read: Oppo Reno case leak shows new wedge-shape selfie camera; here's all you need to know

Also Read: Xiaomi shares video of its new three panel foldable smartphone