Here's why PUBG banned your account after Vikendi update

PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) recent 0.10.0 update brought several new security features other than the popular Vikendi map. The Anti-Cheat & Reporting feature that was introduced flagged players, who used cheats and hacks to gain undue advantage in the game over other players. PUBG deployed BattlEye software, a proactive anti-cheat protection system, to detect and ban accounts using methods such as Radar Hacking to win games and competitions.

PUBG, with the help of BattleEye, was able to detect and ban around 30,000 accounts including 16 pro players' accounts. Some of the major pro accounts that were affected went by the names TEXQS, Papaya, Cageman, PlayerJones, Hoffmann88, Sezk0, Houlow, Kragen etc. If you were also using Radar hacking method to win games then chances are that you have been banned too. Radar hack is a method that allows players to get information on other players' location during a match. The hack uses VPN services while sending and receiving data from the server and hence was quite difficult to detect.

According to Newsweek , the use of Radar Hacking was quite popular in PUBG's European and North American esports scenes. Several players have already apologised, the chief among them came from Can "TEXQS" Ozdemir of the Pittsburgh Knights.

Our official statement regarding TEXQS's VAC ban. pic.twitter.com/qChhp3CVQj - Pittsburgh Knights (@KnightsGG) December 21, 2018

Meanhiwle, one must note that the anti-cheat software doesn't apply to PUBG Mobile. This basically means the PUBG players on the mobile phones were not affected by the crackdown and can continue playing the game.

This isn't the first time PUBGG is going on a banning spree. Earlier in June 2018, PUBG had undertaken a similar drive to ban players using unfair means to gain advantage. However, there were many players who got banned unfairly. Though PUBG later reinstated many accounts that were banned mistakenly, a lot of the accounts are still inactive. Therefore, if you are one of those mistakenly banned player then get in touch with the support as soon as possible. For everyone else who was banned mid-match for cheating, teaming, teamkilling, etc. will now have ban written in real-time on their kill feed.

