Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Grab discounts on Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 10 and more

Honor Days Sale has kickstarted on Flipkart with offers on Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 10 and more smartphones during the sale. The sale that began on January 31 will last for four days till February 3.

Flipkart is also offering huge discounts on some of the popular smartphones in the affordable as well as the mid-range segment such as Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 9 Lite, and Honor 10.

During the Honor Days Sale on Flipkart, Honor 9 Lite with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage has been made available for Rs 8,499 and Honor 9 Lite's 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version can be bought for Rs 10,999. Honor's flagship phone in India, the Honor 10 is available at a discounted price of Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version during the Honor Days Sale on Flipkart.

The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version of Honor 9N ca be bought for Rs 10,499 and the Honor 9N, with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, is available for Rs 8,499. The Honor 7A and Honor 7S, which are two of the most affordable smartphones from the company, are available during the sale at a price drop of Rs 1000 on their launch price.

The Honor 9i can be bought for Rs 10,999 during the Honor Days Sale on Flipkart. The original price of the smartphone was Rs 19,999. Meanwhile, the Honor 10 Lite, which was recently announced in India, will also be going on sale at a price of Rs 13,999.

