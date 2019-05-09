How to flash Android Q Beta

The new Android Q might not be available for all Android smartphones but is not just restricted to Google's Pixel hardware either. A couple of years ago, Google acknowledged OEMs concerns about updating existing devices to a new version of Android being incredibly time consuming and costly and came up with Project Treble for faster Android upgrades on existing devices.

While the final release of Android Q is still a few months away, the Beta can be installed on some of the top devices, namely, Asus Zenfone 5Z, HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro, LG G8, Nokia 8.1, OnePlus 6T, OPPO Reno, Realme 3 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ3, Techno Spark 3 Pro, Vivo X27, Vivo NEX S, Vivo NEX A, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and the existing Pixel smartphones.

However, before flashing the software, one should keep in mind that Android Q Beta is still in the early stages of development, and might have some bugs. Flashing Android Q Beta or rolling back to Android P may result in wiping the data from the phone or even bricking the device.

Flashing process includes downloading the latest ROM upgrade package, copying it to the phone's storage and installing the same from the recovery mode. Also, the flagship instructions may differ for each device.

Over-the-air for Pixel phones

As the Android Q Beta is now available for early adopters and developers, there are different ways of getting the same. The upgrade is available over-the-air (for Google devices including Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and the upcoming Pixel 3a and 3a XL). Visiting https://www.google.com/android/beta, Pixel users can view their eligible devices and select opt-in for the pre-release. Within a few minutes, the upgrade will be available on the respective devices, which the users can download and install from the 'system update' option within phone's settings.

Flashing Android Q Beta

Another way is to download and manually flash Android Q Beta on a Google Pixel device or eligible devices mentioned above. Each partner provides support resources to guide the user through the installation process. Users can search for their smartphone model from the Android Q Beta devices page, select 'get the beta' mentioned under the respective device. A new window will open from where the user can select 'join Android Q Beta'. This will yet again open a new window with step-by-step instructions on how to flash the pre-release software. Here's how you can flash the pre-release software on some of the popular devices:

Realme Pro 3

Realme has posted the process on its community page with following instructions to be followed:

Download the latest ROM upgrade package from the P2Q.ozip as mentioned on the company's page. Copy ROM upgrade package (P2Q.ozip) to mobile phone storage. Press the power button and choose to shut down. Press and hold the power button + volume down to enter recovery mode. Select Install from storage device -> From phone storage -> P2Q.ozip to upgrade. Wait for the system upgrade to reach 100 per cent (about three minutes), then select Reboot. The update should have been installed successfully.

OnePlus 6/6T series

The process has been listed on the OnePlus Community page that states the instructions to be followed:

Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server. Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage. Go to Settings -> System -> System Updates -> Click top right icon -> Local upgrade -> Click on the corresponding installation package -> upgrade -> System upgrade completed to 100 per cent. After the upgrade is complete, click Restart. The phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting. Update successful

Nokia 8.1

However, for Nokia devices, one needs to first register on the website, then add the device's IMEI-code, network operator and region to learn more about preview builds.

Disclaimer: Please refer to instructions as listed by the company on its website. Business Today will not be responsible for erased data and bricked devices.