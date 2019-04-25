Huawei P30 Lite sale is live on Amazon India: Launch offers, specifications, price and more

Huawei P30 Lite is on sale in India for the first time today since its launch alongside Huawei P30 Pro earlier this month. The mid-range P30 Lite is being sold via Amazon India and is available in Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colour variants. As part of the launch offers, the P30 Lite is available with a no-cost EMI offer for six months and an exchange offer worth Rs 2,000. Jio is also bundling 2.2 terabytes of data along with a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the Rs 198 and Rs 299 plan.

As far as specifications are concerned, Huawei P30 Lite is a mid-range device powered by an octa-core HilSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. The processor has 4 X Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, 4 X Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. It is available in 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The phone has a 6.15-inch full-HD+ (1080X2312) LCD display in a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and runs EMUI 9.0.1 skin on top of Android 9.0 Pie.

The P30 Pro was on sale last week in India. The Pro variant has a 6.47-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Kirin 980 SoC with 8 GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, Huawei P30 Lite is also a very capable device with the presence of GPU Turbo 2.0. The phone comes in with a 128GB of inbuilt storage whch can be further expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). P30 Lite packs a 3,340mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The phone measures 152.9x72.7x7.4mm and weighs 159 grams.

P30 Lite packs in triple cameras at the back consisting of a 24 MP primary camera, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP camera for the depth effect. On the front, it gets a 32 MP camera for selfies and making video calls.

The connectivity options in Huawei P30 Lite include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and FM radio. Sensors on the Huawei P30 Lite include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Edited By: Udit Verma

