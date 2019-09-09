OnePlus 7T Pro design leak: Vertical camera module with ToF sensor, pop-up selfie camera tipped

OnePlus is set to announce a new set of OnePlus 7T devices along with the new OnePlus TV. There have already been several leaks giving a peak into what's the new OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro devices are going to look like. The latest leak comes in the form of protective case cover designs. The case design has been leaked for OnePlus 7T Pro and shows the cut-out for the pop-up selfie camera and the vertical camera module at the back. The leak is in line with the previous leaks which also showed centrally aligned vertical camera module.

The leaked images of OnePlus 7T Pro show a case which has a transparent profile and another with an opaque solid black colour profile. The transparent case resembles OnePlus 7T Pro's TPU case. The leaks have been posted by a Twitter tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore and appear to have been obtained from product listing page. The case designs show space for the power and volume buttons and also a separate cut-out for the pop-up camera on the top side of the frame. However, not everything is similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. There is a new hole on the left side of the camera module cut-out. There is another hole at the base of the camera module which looks to be for the LED flash, just as the one on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Rumours suggest that the second sensor could be a Time-of-Flight sensor. The ToF sensor A ToF camera uses infrared light (lasers invisible to human eyes) to determine depth information.

As far as pricing is concerned, there have been no leaks as of now for OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro is concerned. However, OnePlus will not want to raise the prices any further and both the OnePlus T-series devices may launch at the same price at which OnePlus 7 and onePlus 7 Pro were launched. The OnePlus 7T Pro could be launched at Rs 48,999, while the OnePlus 7T may be launched at Rs 32,999. The RAM and internal storage options may also not vary and the new T variants of OnePlus 7 could start at 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage variants.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: OnePlus to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Hyderabad R&D centre

Also Read: JioFiber: Is it worth getting GigaFiber connection for free 4K TV?

Also Read: Apple event 2019 - What to expect from Sept 10 iPhone 11 launch