Paytm Republic Day Sale: From iPhone X to Samsung Galaxy Note 9; check out top deals

The ongoing Republic Day sale on Paytm is offering plenty of discounts and cashbacks on gadgets and smartphones. Paytm has partnered with American Express to offer 10% additional cash back to its buyers for minimum transaction amount of Rs 10,000. There is also an option of no-cost EMI's for the buyers.

The smartphones that are eligible for the offers include flagship phones like Samsung Galaxy Note 9, iPhone X and Google Pixel 3. Other smartphones like Galaxy On7 Prime and the Vivo Y series are also eligible for the offers. The last day of the sale is January 26.

Also Read: PUBG banned in Gujarat schools; state govt says game affects studies

Paytm Republic Day sale offers, cashback on smartphones

Apple iPhones: The iPhone X 64GB can be had for Rs 83,297 with a cashback of Rs 8,330. In addition, Paytm is listing an exchange offer and no-cost EMI options as well. Apple iPhone XS Max (256 GB) is available for Rs 1,24,890 with a cashback of Rs 8,742. The iPhone XR can be bought for Rs 76,299 with a total cashback of Rs 3,815.

The older iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus can be bought for Rs 59,990 and Rs 69,899 respectively for the 64 GB models. The iPhone 7 32GB offers up to Rs 3,570 cashback with similar exchange and no-cost EMI deals.

Samsung Galaxy smartphones: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB can be had for Rs 84,900, with cashback of up to Rs 9,000. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ 6GB RAM variant is now available on Paytm Mall at Rs 52,900 including Rs 4,500 cash back. There is also a no-cost EMI option available on this purchase. The Samsung Galaxy A9 is available for up to Rs 36,990, and a cashback of Rs 1,850 is offered. There are several cheaper Samsung options listed too with exchange offer and no-cost EMI options.

Google Pixel smartphones: The Pixel 3 (64 GB) is available for Rs 64,399 whereas the older Pixel 2 can be had for Rs 38,790. Both include cashback of Rs 6,440 and Rs 1,940 respectively.

Other smartphones like Oppo F9 Pro can be bought with Rs 1,100 cashback. Honor 9 Lite purchase offers a flat 5 percent cashback. During the Paytm Republic Day sale, discounts and cashbacks are also available on auto accessories, laptops and home appliances.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Uber rewards program: Earn points by spending money on rides, food delivery

Also Read: Apple's 'Shot on iPhone' challenge: Here's all you need to know