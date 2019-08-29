JioFiber hybrid set-top-box images leaked, here's all you need to know

Reliance Industries Ltd. announced its plans to shake the fixed-line broadband services in India through its hybrid set-top-box (STB) earlier in August and now an anonymous user has revealed the first images of the Jio's STB. The hybrid STB will provide TV service, OTT content and act as an internet router for the Jio Fiber connection. At launch, Jio Fiber prices will start from Rs 700 per month for the base plan and will go up to Rs 10,000 per month based on the type of package chosen.

Going by the leaked image, the hybrid Jio Fiber set-top-box comes with different connectivity ports. It includes an entry port for the coaxial cable for MSOs, HDMI port, a power socket, Ethernet RJ45 port, one USB-2 port, and one USB-3 port. Through the connectivity ports, users will be able to use TV, voice and data services. The TV services will include all the major TV channels offered by the major Local Cable Operators (LCOs). The package also includes unlimited voice calling services and internet services with FUP limits on data. According to DreamDTH, the interface of the STB is similar to the one offered by TataSky on its DTH set-top-box and the electronic programme guide mentions the a la carte price of the channel as per the TRAI regulation.

The hybrid set-top-box will also give consumers access to all of Jio's content streaming apps like JioCinema, JioTV and JioSaavn. Other top OTT platforms will also be offered via the set-top-box. Jio also plans to offer gaming, video calling and VR and MR (Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality) services through its STB.

The Jio's STB also comes with a remote control which will have a voice search facility. It will allow users to switch channels or play content from OTT platforms by simply calling out its name. Remote works as a universal remote control and has a dedicated cinema button, playback control buttons. Jio Fiber set-top box will also support all the popular gaming controllers and comes with a built-in graphics card. It will support 4K display and offer a "zero-latency gaming experience" using Jio Fiber network. Jio Set-Top box will also support Mixed Reality services, including MR shopping, MR education and MR movie watching.

Edited by Udit Verma

