Xiaomi Mi 9X price and specifications leaked ahead of April launch

Xiaomi is working on the successor to the Mi 6X that was made available globally as Mi A2. The new smartphone codenamed "Pyxis" is expected to release globally as Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite. The smartphone could also soon be unveiled in China as Mi 9X with 48-MP primary camera and 32-MP selfie camera.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the Xiaomi Mi 9X could come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with COF packaging technology. The waterdrop notch screen will be embedded with a fingerprint scanner. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 675, a chip that also runs on Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Xiaomi Mi 9X will also come with 4GB and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

As far as the optics are concerned, the leaks suggest that Mi 9X will have a triple rear camera module which will include an 8-MP sensor and a 13-MP super wide-angle lens along with the 48-MP primary camera. At the front, the Xiaomi Mi 9X will feature a 32-MP selfie camera situated inside the waterdrop display notch.

The Xiaomi Mi 9X might also come with a 3300mAh battery and 18W Quick Charge 4.0+ support. In terms of software, the Mi 9X is said to run MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie.

The leak on Weibo has suggested that the Xiaomi Mi 9X could be launched next month in April and be priced at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 18,000).

Meanwhile, recently Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 in India. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The back has a glass panel protected by the Gorilla Glass. On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 is available for Rs 9,999 for the base, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 11,999.

