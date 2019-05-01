Redmi working on mysterious new smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC and pop-up selfie camera

The year 2019 is turning out to be a good year for Xiaomi. After the successful launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi 7, Xiaomi is now all set to take on the biggies with a Redmi smartphone equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 855 Soc and a pop-up selfie camera. The rumoured device has been in the news for a while now, but with the new teaser video, things seem a little more certain. The video was posted on Redmi's official Weibo channel and also features other popular Redmi smartphones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi 7.

The teaser video on Weibo showcases the trailer of Avengers: Endgame and teases the Avengers-edition boxes for its latest Redmi devices. The video also gives a quick look of the new phone playing up the bezel-less display and a pop-up selfie camera. A new fan-created teaser has also appeared on the Chinese social networking site with an edge-to-edge display and a pop-up selfie camera. The fan renders also showcase a triple rear camera, similar to the one seen on Xiaomi's Mi9.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing said that the new flagship device will be competitively priced. The executive also said that the company is preparing enough stock of the device. Earlier, Global Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain had spoken about the Redmi phone that will come with new Snapdragon SoCs.

Meanwhile, the details regarding the new Redmi phone is still sketchy, there are rumours that the phone could be released in India as Poco F2. To recall, Poco F1 was also launched with the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC and was competitively priced. Poco F2, if released in the next few months, will pose a tough challenge to the OnePlus 7 series smartphones. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option of Poco F1 is available in India for Rs 20,999.

Edited By: Udit Verma

