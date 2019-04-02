Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant listed on Xiaomi India website, could go on sale tomorrow

Xiaomi has listed the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro on its official India website and the phone could go on sale tomorrow. Earlier, Xiaomi had launched only the 4GB RAM version of the smartphone in India. The 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for Rs 16,999.

The highlight of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is its 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes packed with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. Although it is a dual SIM phone, the secondary SIM slot is a hybrid one and can be used for microSD card as well. The phone has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Xiaomi Note 7 Pro is available in two gradient colours - Nebula red and Neptune blue. Referred as Aura design, Xiaomi claims to have used a six-layer process to achieve the gradient.

As far as connectivity options are concerned, Redmi Note 7 Pro includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.

The next sale of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India is on April 3 and Xiaomi could put the 6GB RAM variant on sale tomorrow itself. However, Xiaomi India has not officially announced any sale date of the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

