Vivo Y52s leaked ahead of launch, may come with Dimensity 720, 48MP dual cameras and more

Highlights Vivo is all set to launch a new phone in China.

The Y52s could come with a MediaTek SoC.

The phone is likely to get a big battery pack.

Phone maker Vivo is said to be working on a new phone, the Vivo Y52s. The phone is reportedly set to be launched in Vivo's home country, China. As per reports, the handset was recently seen in the product library of China Telecom, with the listing revealing the model number of the device to be V2057A. The new listing comes after the phone was recently spotted at Chinese certification platforms such as 3C and TENAA.

The new listing of the Vivo Y52s at China Telecom has revealed that the device will be available for purchase from December 10 with a price tag of 1,998 Yuan. The phone is said to be available in colors such as Titanium Gray, Monet, and Color Sea.

Vivo Y52s: Specifications

As for what the buyer will get for their money, the Vivo Y52s could be launched with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. While it's unknown if the display will support a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels or go higher. But what is clear from the listing is that the handset features a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel.

At the back, the phone is said to get a camera housing placed on the polycarbonate back of the Vivo Y52s. The cameras here are said to consist of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel secondary lens, and an LED flash unit. The phone is said to come preinstalled with Android 10 OS.

Under the hood, the phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, which will bring with itself support for 5G. The SoC here will be paired with 8GB of RAM. As for storage, the phone will get 128GB of memory. The battery pack on board is rated to bring a capacity of 4,910mAh capacity. In terms of dimensions, the phone will come measuring 164.15 x 75.35 x 8.4mm and it weighs 185.5 grams.

Interestingly, the specifications and other information leaked appears to be the same that was seen last month on a TENAA listing of the device. The phone certifies with model number V2054A, appeared on the website with the same dimensions and specs. However, there were few differences such as the camera set-up on the device.