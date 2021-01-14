WhatsApp reportedly working on Read Later feature

WhatsApp has been working on a couple of features out of which one is the Read Later feature. The Read Later feature is another name given to the Archived Chats. The feature has surfaced on the new beta updates with some changes. It is more enhanced and comes with a self-explanatory banner. The feature is currently available to some of the beta testers and might resurface in the future beta updates.

As per Waberainfo, WhatsApp is developing the Read Later feature which is an improved version of Archived chats. "When a chat is added in your archive, the user doesn't receive notifications from it because all archived chats will be automatically muted, in order to reduce interruptions.We already showed the new Read Later cell, added at the top of your chat list. Opening "Read Later" we find a presentation banner that introduces the changes. In this update, even if the feature isn't natively available yet, WhatsApp is improving this section, indicating what's the purpose of Read Later with a persistent message," the report read.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also developing Linked Devices feature. As per WhatsApp features tracker, in the new beta for Android 2.21.1.3 of WhatsApp, some beta testers have seen a glimpse of how the multi-device or linked device feature will appear. In the screenshot shared by Wabetainfo, users can spot a Linked devices section which can be accessed via the Settings menu. Under the Linked devices option, users can see the devices that are linked to a single account. This means that if you connect up to four devices you can see the names of the devices under the Linkedin devices section. In the screenshot, it shows that a MacBook is connected to the WhatsApp account. Along with the name, the details about when the connected device was active will be also be shown under the same section.

WhatsApp tracker revealed that the Facebook-owned messaging app is slowly rolling out the feature to the beta testers. It has been rolled out to some beta testers. However, if you do not get the feature in this update, you will have to wait for the next update.

On a related note, WhatsApp's new terms of service and privacy policy have left a lot of users confused. The company informed users about the changes made in the privacy policy and terms of service. "WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy," the notification that is sent to Android and iOS users by the company read. Some of the key updates would include how WhatsApp processes the user's data. "How businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats and How we( WhatsApp) partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Products," the WhatsApp notification read.

