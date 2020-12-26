WhatsApp working on interesting call feature before it rolls out multi-device support

Highlights WhatsApp is said to be working on call management on multiple devices.

The multi-device support was confirmed some months back but has not come out yet.

WhatsApp is expected to release this feature next year.

WhatsApp confirmed months back that it is bringing support for multiple devices. Now that is a complex feature that needs several optimisations, and WhatsApp is taking some time to finesse them for the final version. Adding to several developments made to this feature, a new report now suggests that WhatsApp is testing how calls will be handled when multi-device configuration is enabled.

As reported by WABetaInfo, a blog about WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned app "is configured for the same account between different devices since the last week." The watchdog said this in a response to a tweet inquiring more about the multi-device support from WhatsApp. Honestly, it has been quite long since WhatsApp teased that and the anticipation is growing by the day. This is uncannily similar to the dark mode that WhatsApp took ages to develop for its Android, iOS, and Web apps.

Simply put, this means that WhatsApp is working on the feature that will manage how calls will be received when there are more than one devices signed into one account. When this feature becomes available, you will be able to use WhatsApp on your phone, your tablet, your laptop, and maybe even your smartwatch natively. And in an event, there is a call, what device you would like to receive is what WhatsApp is figuring out right now.

Previously, rumours have suggested the multi-device support will be for four devices that can be used with one account. This will be different from how WhatsApp Web works. So all WhatsApp versions, signed into different devices, will work independently. No version will need the main device to be connected to the internet to work, unlike how WhatsApp Web works. Currently, if the WhatsApp on your smartphone is not connected, you cannot exchange messages on WhatsApp Web.

The multi-device support is said to be integrated as a new section in the Settings. It will be available under the Linked Devices section, according to reports. Users will be able to link new devices by tapping on "Link a new device", along with a toggle to enable and disable it anytime they want. This is much like how Telegram works but with advanced controls, which, I think, are what is taking time. WhatsApp might roll out the feature next year but nothing is certain right now.

WABetaInfo currently has no idea when the multi-device support on WhatsApp is coming. "No release date available," it said on Twitter. Although whenever the feature will be about to come, WABetaInfo will likely be the first to report. For now, we will have to wait for more information on this feature, at least until WhatsApp comes out with it.