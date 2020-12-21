Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro to come with massive display, reveals leaked schematic

Highlights Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is tipped to come with a curved display.

The phone could get a 6.76-inch display with a punch-hole.

The Mi 11 series is expected to launch on December 29.

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new flagship, the Mi 11 series in a few weeks from now. While there still remains some confusion about the launch date, there is enough information about the phones courtesy of leaks and rumours over the past few weeks.

However, that doesn't mean the rumour mill stops churning and more leaks don't make it to the web. Proof of this is the latest leak about the Mi 11 Pro which has seen an alleged schematic of the phone leak online with a diagonal dimension of 6.76-inches. Interestingly, this is 0.09-inches bigger than the Mi 10 Pro 5G's display. Reports suggest this display will also offer QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the new live photo of the device doesn't reveal anything else about the device.

However, we do know enough about the phone from the leaks and information shared by the company in the past. Previously, the Mi 11 has been confirmed to be among the first devices in the world to make use of the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The information was revealed by the company's CEO Lei Jun, who confirmed that the Mi 11 will feature the chipset at launch. He made the announcement via a special message during Qualcomm's first Keynote at the Snapdragon Tech Summit.

The latest leaks also say that the Mi 11 Pro is expected to sport a curved display, and is also tipped to flaunt a punch-hole design -- both things confirmed via today's leak also. There is also an expectation that the phone will get a Quad HD+ resolution.

Further, leaks suggest the Mi 11 will come with a triple camera set-up with a primary 108-megapixel lens. The secondary lens in the camera setup will be an ultrawide lens. Completing the set-up here could be a third lens on the Mi 11 which will support up to 30x zoom.

Other than this, there's little else we know about the device, however, as we mentioned above it is now confirmed that the phone will get the 5G capable Snapdragon 888 mobile platform that will bring with itself new AI chops and also gaming technologies such as support for 3rd-gen Elite Gaming from Snapdragon. A Geekbench listing has also suggested that the Mi 11 could come with at least 6GB of RAM and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.