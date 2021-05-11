Xiaomi to launch new noise cancelling earphones on May 13

Highlights Xiaomi is set to launch new TWS on May 13.

New earbuds to have noise cancellation.

TWS to be launched in China only for now.

Xiaomi is set to launch a new pair of truly wireless earphones in China on May 13. Interestingly, the company is launching two new products in India on the same date. It has announced that both Redmi Note 10S and Redmi watch will be launched in the country on May 13. According to posts on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the Xiaomi Noise Cancelling Headphones Pro will be launched on the mentioned date. The posts also confirm that these TWS will support Noise Cancellation. It is still not clear if Xiaomi will introduce these earbuds in India or not. The company had entered the category last year and has launched few TWS in the country since then.

In terms of specifications, not a lot is known about the upcoming Xiaomi TWS. The posts reveal the name and also suggest that they will have noise cancellation. However, time will tell if Xiaomi goes for Active Noise Cancellation or sticks to a moderate Environmental Noise Cancellation. It is possible that the Xiaomi Noise Cancelling Headphones Pro will be brought to a global audience as well.

The posts have also given a glimpse of the possible design of the earbuds. It shows both the earbuds and its exterior charging case. They come in an oval charging case, and the hinge appears to have a label with Xiaomi branding. The earbuds appear to have a small stalk, and feature angled ear tips.

Noise Cancelling Headphones Pro may also be equipped with gesture controls for navigation. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi prices the earbuds and where it positions them against competition.

Last year was great for the TWS segment. As the entire country went into a lockdown and home entertainment was the only option left, the market was flooded with truly wireless earphones in all shapes, sizes and price points. This year has been relatively slow. Only few smartphone makers have launched earbuds in India this year.

In comparison, 2020 saw Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and OnePlus enter the TWS category with their offerings. Realme too had expanded its portfolio of Realme Buds, some of which had Active Noise Cancellation at an aggressive price.