Bangalore pips global major cities to emerge as 11th best city for start-ups

India's IT Capital Bangalore has emerged as the 11th best city for start-ups, moving from 21st position last year, bypassing cities such as Tokyo, Paris, Moscow, Beijing and Hong Kong in the StartupBlink Startup Ecosystem annual Rankings.

StartupBlink ranks 100 countries and more than 1000 cities according to their start-up ecosystem strength. The list is headed by San Francisco, New York, London, Los Angeles and Boston.

The other major start up performers in India included New Delhi (14), Mumbai (29), Chennai (74), and Hyderabad (75). Chennai and Hyderabad moved more than 100 positions up in comparison with 2017.

San Francisco is way ahead of others with a total score of 262, while New York in the second position has only 55 points. Bangalore has 17, while Paris has only 16, Tokyo, Beijing and Delhi got 15. While Delhi increased its ranking from 23 to 18, Mumbai also jumped up from 32 to 29.

The rating system evaluates IT data from start-ups, accelerators and coworking spaces registered on IT platforms and aims to identify cities with the strongest start-up ecosystems. The rating methodology considers the number and quality of start-ups, infrastructure, business climate and public support for innovation. Previous StartupBlink Startup Ecosystem Ranking was published in November 2017, the next report will be annual as well in April 2020.

