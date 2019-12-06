GoAir launches non-stop flights from Varanasi to Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru; check fares, schedule

GoAir has launched non-stop flight operations on Varanasi-Delhi, Varanasi-Ahmedabad and Varanasi-Bengaluru routes. There are two direct flights from Varanasi to Delhi every day, one flight to Ahmedabad all week except Sunday, and one direct flight daily to Bengaluru. These non-stop flights will connect Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Varanasi-Delhi direct flights fare and schedule

GoAir will operate flight G8 183 and G8 403 from Varanasi to Delhi. Flight number G8 183 will leave Varanasi at 10:30 pm and reach Delhi by 12:10 am. Flight number G8 403 will leave Varanasi at 8:00 am and arrive in Delhi at 9:25 am. Fare for both flights starts at Rs 1,882.

From Delhi to Varanasi, GoAir will run lights G8 182 and G8 404. Flight G8 182 will depart from Delhi at 8:30 pm and reach Varanasi at 10:00 pm. Flight number G8 404 will depart from Delhi at 10:30 am and will reach Varanasi by 11:40 am. Tickets for both flights cost Rs 1,926.

Varanasi-Ahmedabad direct flight fare and schedule

Flight number G8 768 will leave Varanasi at 1:00 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 3:00 pm. This flight will cost Rs 2,533. From Ahmedabad to Varanasi, GoAir will operate flight G8 767, which will depart at 10:20 am and arrive in Ahmedabad at 12:20 pm. Fare for this flight starts at Rs 2,402. Direct GoAir flights will run between Varanasi and Ahmedabad all week except on Sundays.

Varanasi-Bengaluru direct flight fare and schedule

GoAir flight G8 404 will depart from Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi at 12:20 pm and reach Bengaluru at 2:40 pm. This flight is available all week except on Tuesdays. Flight number G8 404 will leave Varanasi at 1:40 pm and will arrive in Bengaluru at 4:05 pm. This flight is available on Tuesdays. Fare for both these flights start at Rs 2,943.

Flight number G8 403 will leave Bengaluru airport at 4:50 am and reach Varanasi at 7:20 am. Fare for this GoAir flight starts at Rs 3,371. Flights between Varanasi-Bengaluru will start from February 1, 2020.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Manufacturing capacity utilisation declines to 68.9% in Q2FY20, lowest since 2008

Also Read: 5% GST rate may be hiked to 6% as govt looks to increase revenue

Also Read: Vodafone Idea crisis: 'Will shut shop if we don't get relief,' says Kumar Mangalam Birla