PM to present government report card in Patna rally: BJP

BJP Bihar President Nityanand Rai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presenting his government's five years report card during the NDA rally in Patna on March 3.

In a joint press conference of the NDA in Patna which was addressed by Rai, JDU State President Bashishtha Narayan Singh and LJP State President Pashupati Paras, BJP President announced NDA will hold a massive rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on 3rd March where Prime Minister Modi will be presenting the report card of his government.

Rai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending this rally along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Pashupati Paras informed that BJP national president Amit Shah will also be present in the rally which will take place just few days ahead of the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP State President also added that the Congress will be asked to present its report card of 55 years to the people.

"NDA ki rally mein pradhanmantri saboot ke saath apne sarkar ka hisab denge aur Congress se 55 saalon ka hisab lenge", said Nityanand Rai, Bihar BJP President.

When questioned, whether BJP was the big brother in the NDA alliance, Nityanand Rai said that Lok Sabha elections will be fought jointly by BJP national president Amit Shah, JDU national President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister and LJP supremo Ram Vilas Paswan.

"Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan will be fighting elections together to win and make Narendra Modi the PM again", said Nityanand Rai.

Bashishtha Narayan Singh said alliance partnership are working together to ensure that the rally on 3rd march was the biggest in recent history.

Interestingly, at the same venue, Congress will be holding a Jan Akanksha rally on 3rd February which will be addressed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The NDA rally is being seen as a reply to the Congress's rally in Bihar.

Also read: Train 18: Here's how much it will cost you to travel on India's fastest train