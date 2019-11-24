Bala box office collection Day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana film is a clear winner; may earn Rs 125 in coming weeks

Bala box office collection Day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala is a clear winner at the ticket window as it continues its winning streak even after achieving the Rs 100 crore milestone. As per the reports, the comedy film raked in Rs 2.50 crore on Saturday and is likely to reach Rs 125 crore mark in the coming weeks.

In its week three, the film earned Rs 1.35 crore on Friday and Rs 2.50 crore on Saturday taking its overall collection to Rs 102.65 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"#Bala jumps yet again, on [third] Sat... [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.50 cr. Total: ? 102.65 cr. #India biz," he tweeted on Sunday.

Bala which hit theatres on November 8, earned Rs 43.95 crore within three days of its release and collected Rs 72 crore in its first week. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its 15th day becoming Ayushmann Khurrana's 3rd film to achieve this milestone.

Ayushmann's previous films 'Badhaai Ho', released in 2018 and this year's 'Dream Girl' are two of his other films to have scored a century at the box office.

Besides, Ayushmann Khurran's Bala has become his second consecutive film to breach Rs 100 crore mark after his September released 'Dream Girl'.

Dream Girl is Ayushmann's career highest grosser (Rs 142.26 crore). Bala opened to rave reviews and fantastic box office numbers. The film earned Rs 10.15 crore on its opening day on November 8. It further minted over Rs 50 crore on its fifth day.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Bala tells the story of a young man (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is struggling with his receding hairline. Yami Gautam plays the role of a small-town TikTok star. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles.

Bala marks the third collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). It also marks the second collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam after Vicky Donor (2012).

