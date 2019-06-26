Bharat Box Office Collection Day 21: Salman Khan's film witnesses decline after release of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Salman Khan's film Bharat has now become slow at the box office. The film has earned nearly Rs 207 crore, so far. The film entered Rs 200 crore club on its second week and since then the movie has not witnessed much growth.

Released on Eid on June 5, 2019, Bharat is the highest Bollywood opener of this year with a collection of Rs 42.30 crore. It also happens to be Salman Khan's biggest Eid opener.

Since 2009, Salman Khan has been releasing at least one movie a year during Eid. From Wanted (released in 2009) to Sultan (released in 2016), the actor has given several blockbusters on Eid. And now, his latest Eid release Bharat, which is Salman's sixth film to earn over Rs 200 crore, has also proved to be a blockbuster.

However, at present, the film is facing stiff competition with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh that has received a mixed response from both critics and the audience. Kabir Singh has already beaten Bharat in terms of Sunday's collection. Shahid's film has raked in Rs 27.75 crore on its first Sunday, while Bharat collected Rs 25.54 crore.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is an official remake of the Korean hit Ode to My Father. The film depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man.

Bharat was released on 4,700 screens in India and on over 1,300 screens overseas. Apart from Salman Khan, Bharat also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in significant roles.

