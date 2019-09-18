Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 12: Sushant Singh Rajput's film makes Rs 102 crore

Chhichhore box office collection: Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club on Tuesday. The college drama film, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, collected Rs 4.11 crore on its Day 12, taking the overall collections to Rs 102.19 crore, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

Released on September 6, Chhichhore opened with Rs 7.32 crore at the domestic box office. Later, the film earned Rs 35.98 crore on its first weekend. In Week 1, the box office collection of Chhichhore went up to Rs 68.83 crore. And on Week 2, the film earned a total of Rs 33.36 crore.





#Chhichhore is Not Out... Solid trending - despite a strong opponent - increases its chances of sustaining at the BO till the biggies arrive [2 Oct]... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr. Total: Rs 102.19 cr. #India biz.

This mid-range film, made on a budget of Rs 62.33 crore, is Sushant Singh Rajput's second movie to earn more than Rs 100 crore. His previous blockbuster was 2016-released M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story, which earned Rs 133.04 crore.

Meanwhile, with Chhichhore, actress Shraddha Kapoor has given two superhits in less than a month. The Aashiqi 2 famed actress last hit was Saaho (released on August 30), whose Hindi version earned over Rs 150 crore in India.

Chhichhore revolves around the lives of a group of friends. The movie features Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and Prateik Babbar along with the lead actors.

