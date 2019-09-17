Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 11: Sushant Singh Rajput's film stands strong against Dream Girl

Chhichhore Box Office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's latest film Chhhichhore has shown tremendous growth at the box office. The film is all set to make Rs 100 crore at the box office now. The college drama has raked in almost Rs 98 crore at the box office till its 11th day. Chhichhore was the only Hindi film released on September 6, making it easier for Chhichhore to pull in audiences. Besides, the film's content as well as direction, are other reasons for the high footfall.

Chhhichhore collected Rs 35.98 crore in its opening weekend and by the end of week one, the film's collections rose to Rs 68.83 crore. Thereafter, Chhichhore started to witness a slight decline as Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl and court-room drama Article 375 were released. But still, the film has remained rock-steady.

Here is Chhichhore box office collection so far:

Day 1: Rs 7.32 crore

Day 2: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 16.41 crore

Day 4: Rs 8.10 crore

Day 5: Rs 10.05 crore

Day 6: Rs 7.20 crore

Day 7: Rs 7.50 crore

Day 8: 5.34 crore

Day 9: Rs 9.42 crore

Day 10: Rs 10.47 crore

Day 11: Rs 4.50 crore

Chhichhore is produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It narrates the story of seven friends who reunite after several years. It also stars Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and Prateik Babbar in supporting roles.

Also read: Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 10: Sushant Singh Rajput's film nears Rs 100-crore mark

Also read: Chhichhore box office collection Day 8: Sushant Singh Rajput's film remains unstoppable, earns nearly Rs 75 crore