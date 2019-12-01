Commando 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's action drama mints over Rs 10 crore

Commando 3 Box Office Collection: Actor Vidyut Jammwal 's latest film 'Commando 3' has registered descent collections at the box office in its first-two days. The action drama film has pulled in Rs 4.74 crore on its opening day (November 30). On Day 2, the film has raked in between Rs 5.25-Rs 5.50 crore, according to boxofficeindia.com. With this, the Aditya Datt's directorial film has done an overall box office business of nearly Rs 10 crore in two days.

Commando 3 is third instalment of the popular action franchise 'Commando: A One Man Army'. Vidyut Jammwal has played the lead role in all three parts of Commando's franchise.

'Commando: A One Man Army', which is the first part of Commando series was released in 2013. Its second part--'Commando 2: The Black Money Trail' was released in year 2017.

According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, Commando (part 1) raked in Rs 3.69 crore on its release day at the box office; Commando (part 2) collected in Rs 5.14 crore and Commando (part 3) minted Rs 4.74 crore.

'Commando 3' narrates the story of a commando, named Karanveer Singh Dogra (played by Vidyut Jammwal) who goes goes to London to stop a terrorist attack on India.

Apart from Vidyut, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar in significant roles.

The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital. Commando 3 was released across a total of 2,456 screens in India and 283 screens worldwide.

The film was released alongside Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer 'Hotel Mumbai'. This film has raked in Rs 3 crore (approximately) till now.

