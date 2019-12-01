Hotel Mumbai Box Office Collection Day 2: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film earns around Rs 3 crore

Hotel Mumbai Box Office Collection: 'Hotel Mumbai' starring Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, and Jason Isaacs has done a total business of nearly Rs 3 crore in two days.

The film on its opening day collected Rs 1.08 crore at the box office. On its Day 2, it earned around Rs 2.75 crore, according to boxofficeindia.com.

This action-thriller film is inspired by the 2009 documentary 'Surviving Mumbai' which was based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attack at the city's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

In Hotel Mumbai, Dev Patel has played the role of a staff member of the Taj Mahal Palace. Anupam Kher, on the other hand, has played the role of Chef Hemant Oberoi, who was the head chef at the Taj Mahal Palace and Towers when the attack happened.

Helmed by Anthony Maras, Hotel Mumbai had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 on 7 September where the film received positive reviews.

Hotel Mumbai was released alongside Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Commando 3'. The action-drama film has registered decent collections at the box office. Commando 3 has raked in nearly Rs 10 crore in its two days.

Also read: Hotel Mumbai box office collection Day 1: Anupam Kher-Dev Patel film earns Rs 1 crore on its opening day

Also read: Commando 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's action drama mints over Rs 10 crore