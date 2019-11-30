Commando 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's action film likely to earn Rs 5 crore on opening day

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando 3 which released on Friday is expected to earn Rs 5 crore on its opening day, according to trade analyst Joginder Tuteja. The film opened to mixed reviews is likely to log a decent start at the box office.

"Looks like there is yet another success in the making. Early trends indicate first day of 5 cr+ for #Commando3. Great going, @VidyutJammwal," Tuteja tweeted.

Directed by Aditya Datt, Commando 3 has already grabbed the attention of audiences with its action-packed sequences.

The film is the third instalment in popular 'Commando' franchise and features Adah Sharma, Gulshan Devaiah. Commando 3 also marks the debut of Angira Dhar in Bollywood.

The first instalment of 'Commando' franchise raked in Rs 3.43 crore, the second one collected Rs 4.51 crore. While the third instalment is expected to outdo the second franchise but would fail to surpass 'Commando 2' earnings.

Commando 3 released over more than 2000 screens on Friday. According to filmmaker Aditya Datt, the franchise hero Commando Karanveer Singh Singh Dogra, played by Vidyut Jammwal, will leave a lasting impression on the audience.

In an interview to IANS, he said, "Taking the 'Commando' franchise forward, I have given it my take of believability through the way I have narrated and technically treated the scenes. The action, being a strong point of the movie, will also be backed by strong motives. This time the audience will feel what (the franchise hero) Karan Singh Dogra feels and does in the film. They will be on the journey with him."

