Commando 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal's film performs better than previous Commando franchise movies

Actor Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Commando 3' has witnessed a spike in its collection at the box office. The action-thriller film raked in around Rs 8 crore on Sunday (Day 3), making it the first film in the Commando franchise to do so well in weekend.

Commando 3 is the third instalment of the popular action franchise 'Commando: A One Man Army'. Vidyut Jammwal plays the lead role in all three parts of the Commando franchise.

The first weekend collection of Commando (part 1) was Rs 11.18 crore, whereas, Commando (part 2) had raked in Rs 15.75 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

According to boxofficeindia.com, Commando 3 witnessed a high footfall in regions like Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat on Day 3.

'Commando 3' narrates the story of a commando, named Karanveer Singh Dogra (played by Vidyut Jammwal), who goes to London to stop a terrorist attack in India. Apart from Vidyut, the film features Gulshan Devaiah, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar in significant roles.

The film was released on November 30 across a total of 2,456 screens in India and 283 screens worldwide.

Commando 3 is currently clashing with Anupam Kher-Dev Patel's 'Hotel Mumbai' at the box office. Film 'Hotel Mumbai', which is based on 26/11 terror attack at famous hotel, has done a total box office business of Rs 5 crore (approx) till now.

