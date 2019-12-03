Commando 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidyut Jammwal's film earns over Rs 21 crore

Commando 3 Box Office Collection: Film Commando 3 starring Vidyut Jammwal continues to get positive response at the box office. Over its four-day run, the film has collected Rs 21 crore (approx) at the box office.

Commando 3, released on November 30, opened to decent collection of Rs 4.75 crore on Friday. The action-thriller film earned Rs 5.64 crore on Saturday, Rs 7.95 crore on Sunday, and Rs 3.5 crore (approx) on Monday.

Keeping up with its constant pace, the film has now become the best performing movie among the Commando franchise films.

Commando 3's prequels -- 'Commando: A One Man Army' (part 1)and 'Commando 2: The Black Money Trail' (part 2), released in 2013 and 2017, had done a lifetime business of Rs 21.47 crore and Rs 25.09 crore, respectively.

Factoring the collection of the film, it is likely that Commando 3 would emerge as the most successful film of the franchise. Moreover, Commando 3 has no big competition at the box office right now, and is well on its way to become Vidyut Jammwal's career biggest hit.

Commando 3 also features Gulshan Devaiah, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar, and is directed by Aditya Datt.

Commando 3 was released alongside Anupam Kher and Dev Patel's film Hotel Mumbai. So far, Hotel Mumbai has raked in just Rs 4.81 crore at the box office.

