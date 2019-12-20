Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Prediction: Salman Khan's movie likely to open with a bang

Dabangg 3 box office collection prediction: Salman Khan's latest movie, the third instalment of the massive Dabangg series has released today. From the looks of it Dabangg 3 will open with a bang this weekend. The superstar will reprise his hit role Chulbul Panday. If Dabangg 3 opens as predicted, Salman Khan who gave Bharat earlier would end the year in a fantastic note.

According to analysts, Dabangg 3's opening day collections would be in the range of Rs 25-30 crore on Day 1. It might fall short of the spectacular first day collection of Bharat that stood at Rs 42 crore but Dabangg 3's box office collection is not in jeopardy as it is not likely to leave the theatres in a hurry.

The much-loved franchise has received overwhelming responses for its previous movies as well. And going by the trailer, Dabangg 3 would not be much different.

Moreover, Salman Khan's fandom would only make the task all that easier for Dabangg 3. The movie has also been dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and has been released across 3,000 screens.

Additionally, the movie also features Kichcha Sudeep in a significant role. Sudeep has a massive fan following in the Southern states and Dabangg 3 would cash in on that heavily.

Dabangg 3 - as evinced from the earlier Dabanggs - would be a masala entertainer complete with drama, tragedy, action, comedy and some big names in the billing. Nevertheless, the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act could mar some of the business Dabangg 3 is setting its eye on. The mood of the nation could pose a huge challenge to Dabangg 3's box office collection.

Dabangg 3 also features Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee Manjrekar along with Arbaaz Khan, Amole Gupte, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Milind Gunaji and Tinnu Anand. Prabhu Deva and Preity Zinta have special appearances in the movie.

Also read: Dabangg 3 Box Office Prediction: Salman Khan's film may breach Rs 30 crore mark on opening day

Also read: Jumanji: The Next Level box Office Collection Day 6: Dwayne Johnson's film excels in India