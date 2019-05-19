De De Pyaar De Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer film earns Rs 21 crore

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer much hyped romantic comedy De De Pyaar De has shown a jump of over 40 per cent on Saturday's collections at the box office. The romantic-comedy movie minted Rs 11.75 crore yesterday. The film hit the screen on May 16 and earned Rs 10.41 crore on its opening day. So far, De De Pyaar De has collected Rs 21.25 crore at the box office.

The quirky romantic comedy, which released in over 3100 screens across India, has received praise from movie critics. Taran Adarsh has given De De Pyaar De '4 stars' and tweetet, "Entertains big time... Smart writing, plenty of laugh aloud moments, strong emotions, top notch acts [Ajay, Tabu, Rakul Preet]."





#DeDePyaarDe jumps on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play... Metros rocking... Tier-2 cities and mass circuits show upward trend... Should score big on Day 3... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr. Total: â¹ 23.80 cr. India biz. #DDPD â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2019

#OneWordReview...#DeDePyaarDe: WINNER!

Rating: â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸

Entertains big time... Smart writing, plenty of laugh aloud moments, strong emotions, top notch acts [Ajay, Tabu, Rakul Preet]... Director Akiv Ali gives a refreshing twist to relationships. Watch it! #DDPD#DDPDReviewpic.twitter.com/lSzSsCcbay â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2019

Helmed by debutante director, Akiv Ali, De De Pyar De also features 28-year-old Rakul Preet Singh.

According to boxofficeindia.com, De De Pyaar De has shown growth of around 50 per cent in Mumbai and Delhi / UP circuits. Additionally, the film also picked up 25 per cent in Rajasthan circuit on Saturday. The first weekend of De De Pyaar De is likely to touch Rs 35 crore, reported boxofficeindia.com

De De Pyaar De is written by Luv Ranjan, who has also directed popular comedy films like Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film U/A certificate.

De De Pyar De was been embroiled in several controversies, since the launch of its trailer. Firstly, actor Alok Nath's role as a judge in the film on #MeToo . This is because, Alok Nath had been named in the #MeToo movement and had been accused of sexual harassment by several actresses, and of rape by television actress Vinta Nanda. Nath had denied the accusations.

De De Pyaar De revolves around, a middle-aged divorcee (Ajay Devgn) who decides to marry a girl half his age, played by Rakul Preet Singh and how this relationship creates chaos in his life and affects his relationship with his ex-wife (Tabu).

